Canada Introduces New Law to Combat Religious Hate Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In response to a sharp rise in hate-motivated offenses, the Canadian government has introduced new legislation titled the Combating Hate Act, aimed at curbing violent and threatening actions against minority communities.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the law amends the Criminal Code to include several key measures: criminalizing the obstruction or intimidation of individuals seeking access to religious sites, schools, or community centers; expanding the definition of hate crimes; and outlawing the promotion of hatred against designated groups, including through the display of symbols linked to terrorism or hate movements.

Official statistics show that in 2024, Muslims and Black Canadians were the most frequent targets of reported hate crimes nationwide.

The law also streamlines the prosecution process for hate propaganda by removing the requirement for the Attorney General’s consent, granting police greater authority to act swiftly in pursuing hate-related offenses.

The government stressed that the legislation balances protections for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly while focusing on criminal behavior that undermines public safety and access to communal spaces. Rights groups have cautiously welcomed the move, calling it a necessary step to safeguard vulnerable communities amid rising levels of discrimination and violence.

**************

End/ 345

