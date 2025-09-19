Rights Groups Demand Prosecution of Police Over Torture of Muslim Detainees in Gujarat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Minority Coordination Committee in Gujarat has called on state authorities to take immediate action against police officers accused of humiliating and torturing detained Muslim youths.

According to the group, the young men were arrested during a recent public gathering and, on August 26 and 27, were subjected to public humiliation, paraded through the streets, and mistreated in custody. Despite the incident drawing widespread condemnation, no action has yet been taken against the officers involved.

Mujahid Nafis, Secretary of the Minority Coordination Committee, stated that police labeled the incident a “reconstruction exercise,” but rights advocates say such actions represent a grave violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty. He stressed that the behavior of the officers directly contravenes protections upheld by the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India.

The committee urged legal prosecution and disciplinary measures against the responsible officers, warning that failure to act would compel them to pursue further legal avenues. Human rights groups echoed the condemnation, cautioning that repeated instances of custodial torture and public humiliation erode public trust in the judiciary and state institutions.

The incident has reignited concerns over the treatment of minorities in Gujarat, where tensions remain highly sensitive.

**************

End/ 345