Assam BJP Under Fire for AI Video Depicting Muslims as Threat to Public Spaces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Assam branch of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing mounting criticism after releasing an artificial intelligence–generated video that has been widely denounced as Islamophobic and socially divisive.

The video, titled “Assam Without the Bharatiya Janata Party”, depicts Muslims in exaggerated numbers occupying airports, stadiums, and other public facilities. It further portrays Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress and head of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, as linked to a Pakistani official—an implicit attempt to associate the rival party with India’s historic adversary.

The release has triggered strong condemnation. Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, charged the BJP with advancing Hindu nationalist extremism and seeking an “India without Muslims.” Civil society activists and journalists echoed these concerns, warning that such content fuels fear and hatred against Muslims, threatens social cohesion, and risks inflaming communal tensions.

Similar videos have reportedly circulated in other Indian states, showing Muslims accused of seizing homes or public property. Critics argue these incidents reveal a troubling pattern of Islamophobia deployed for electoral advantage. Observers caution that such tactics risk undermining India’s democratic fabric and damaging long-standing efforts to preserve pluralism and social harmony in the world’s largest democracy.

**************

End/ 345