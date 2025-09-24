Financial and Media Backing Behind London’s Anti-Islam Rally

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recent demonstrations by far-right groups in London have drawn attention to the powerful financial and media networks supporting anti-Islam movements in the United Kingdom. Reports indicate that the rally, led by Tommy Robinson, a prominent figure in anti-immigrant and Islamophobic activism, was less a spontaneous grassroots event than a carefully staged show of force designed for media impact.

London police estimated the turnout at around 110,000 people, while organizers claimed “millions.” Analysts noted the exaggeration by comparing the rally with larger historic marches in the city, including the 2003 anti-war protest of nearly two million people and the pro-Palestinian demonstration in March 2024, which gathered about 450,000.

Participants carried British, American, and Israeli flags while chanting anti-Palestinian slogans, underscoring the political and ideological nature of the event. Symbolic imagery also played a role, with some attendees wearing Crusader-style outfits and “Trump” hats.

According to Arabi21, citing The Observer, Robinson has received financial backing from Robert Shillman, an American Jewish billionaire, whose support has been key to elevating Robinson as a leading figure of the far right in Britain.

Observers warn that Europe’s anti-Islam currents are no longer confined to the streets but are increasingly strengthened by organized financial and media structures, amplifying the spread of Islamophobia across the continent.

