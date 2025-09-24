UK Christian Groups Warn New Age Movements Pose Greater Threat Than Growth of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As recent protests in Britain highlight public concerns over immigration and the visibility of Muslims, some Christian groups argue that the real challenge to Western society comes from the spread of New Age spirituality rather than Islam.

The New Age movement, which began in the 1960s, incorporates practices and beliefs such as yoga, meditation, and ancient philosophies. By stripping these practices of explicit religious content, advocates have gradually introduced them into mainstream Western culture in ways that appear widely acceptable.

According to the 2021 census, more than 37 percent of people in England and Wales identified as having “no religion.” Subsequent research revealed that 42 percent of this group still hold some form of supernatural belief. Experts warn that such practices are becoming normalized through yoga classes in churches, mental health workshops, and even spiritual slogans on consumer products.

Religious leaders caution that this trend, while not replacing Christianity directly, is subtly infiltrating church life and weakening its core teachings. They warn that the New Age movement, often marketed as a path to peace and freedom, risks reshaping Christian identity into something fundamentally different from its traditional foundations.

