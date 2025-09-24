UK Pioneer of Islamic Psychology Highlights Link Between Islam and Psychotherapy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A prominent British psychologist, recognized as a pioneer in the field of “Islamic psychology,” has spoken about his academic and spiritual journey and the growing role of faith-based approaches in therapy.

Rashid Skinner, who grew up in London during the Second World War, originally pursued archaeology before shifting to psychology under the influence of Carl Jung’s ideas. He recalls that his first encounter with Islamic mysticism as a teenager led to profound inner experiences, which he later integrated with Jungian psychology during his university studies.

In 1989, Skinner presented a paper defining Islamic psychology through the classical teachings of Muslim scholars such as Al-Ghazali. The framework drew attention for bridging traditional spiritual thought with modern therapeutic practice.

Around two decades ago, Skinner developed a five-day training course on Islamic psychology and psychotherapy, which has since been held several times in the UK and abroad. A decade later, a consortium of 14 Islamic psychology therapists was formed in Bradford, attracting many clients despite having no formal publicity.

According to Skinner, Islamic psychology explores the interaction of cognitive, emotional, and spiritual forces, offering a model that extends beyond Muslim communities. He argues that it holds the potential to deliver more effective results, particularly in complex mental health cases.

**************

