London erupts in protest over Israeli setention of Gaza Flotilla activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: London witnessed a powerful wave of protest as thousands took to the streets in solidarity with the “Sumud” Flotilla and in condemnation of Israeli violence.

The demonstrations, which shut down key Underground stations including Waterloo, surged toward Parliament Square and the Prime Minister’s office, amplifying global outrage over the Israeli regime’s detention of human rights activists. The Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza, was intercepted by Israeli forces, with most of its ships seized and activists transferred to Ashdod Airport.

The protests in London are part of a growing international movement demanding accountability and urgent action from Western governments. The British cabinet convened an emergency meeting to assess the unfolding situation, as calls for justice and the release of detainees echoed across the capital. Demonstrators carried banners and chanted slogans denouncing the blockade and expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Since last night, the unlawful detention of flotilla participants has ignited protests in cities around the world, signaling a rising tide of solidarity and resistance. Reports indicate that similar demonstrations are expected to erupt across other European capitals, intensifying diplomatic and public pressure on Israel to release the detained activists and end its siege on Gaza.

