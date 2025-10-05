Iran FM: Israel’s Abuse of Activists Is a Terrorist Act, Not Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s harsh treatment of hundreds of international activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to challenge the blockade on Gaza.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the statement on Saturday, criticizing Israeli forces for violently detaining the activists and transferring them to Ktzi’ot Prison, which he described as a notorious symbol of torture and abuse against Palestinian prisoners.

Baghaei also pointed to repeated verbal attacks by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who labeled the activists as “terrorists.” He said such aggression reflects the regime’s deepening moral decline.

He argued that it was Israel’s mistreatment of the flotilla participants—not their actions—that constituted a true act of terrorism.

On Friday, the Israeli navy intercepted the final vessel of the flotilla, which had departed from Barcelona in late September to protest what rights groups call one of the world’s most brutal blockades.

The flotilla, described as the largest maritime solidarity mission in decades, included delegations from at least 44 countries.

The Israeli crackdown on the flotilla sparked widespread international condemnation.

Baghaei emphasized the global nature of the flotilla’s support, urging all governments and the United Nations to back the initiative, demand accountability from Israel, and push for the activists’ immediate release.

He said Tel Aviv’s actions against the flotilla were part of a broader strategy to deepen the famine in Gaza caused by the ongoing siege.

Baghaei reiterated Iran’s condemnation of the United States and other Western governments for continuing to support Israel amid its war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

He concluded by stressing that all governments have a legal and moral duty to stop the genocide and bring those responsible to justice.

