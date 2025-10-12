Iran urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to exercise restraint, launch immediate dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Iran has called for mutual respect, restraint, and immediate diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei voiced Tehran’s concern over the recent border incidents, emphasizing the need for both sides to uphold territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

According to Mehr, Baghaei urged Islamabad and Kabul to resolve their disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, warning that continued tensions could threaten regional peace.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to maintaining peace and stability in its surrounding region,” he said, reaffirming Iran’s readiness to assist in efforts to reduce tensions between the two neighboring Muslim nations.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have intensified in recent days amid border security disputes and cross-border incidents, prompting regional concern. Sharing borders with both nations, Iran has long positioned itself as a mediator in South and Central Asia, advocating diplomacy as the primary means to safeguard regional stability.

......................

End/ 257