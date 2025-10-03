Iran slams G7 statement on its nuclear program

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the recent statement issued by the Group of Seven (G7) on Iran’s nuclear program, describing it as deceitful and a distortion of reality.

Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a statement published on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Baghaei criticized the G7’s support for “the illegal and unjustified move” by three European countries and the United States to reinstate previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, describing it as “an endorsement of a violation of international law.”

He stated that the European Troika had acted through misuse of the dispute resolution mechanism, also known as the Snapback Mechanism, of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and emphasized that the move “lacks any legal or logical justification.”

Baghaei stressed that the G7’s position “cannot alter the fundamentally illegal and unjust nature of the action.”

Recalling military aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran during diplomatic negotiations, Baghaei rejected the G7’s claim that the three E3 and the US have repeatedly offered diplomatic solutions in good faith to prevent escalation and reach a comprehensive and sustainable negotiated outcome. He called the claim “a blatant lie and a reversal of the truth.”

He further asserted that the United States, due to its “illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018” and its “continued violations of international law regarding Iran,” is the primary cause of the current situation.

He added that the three European countries, by “following the US, failing to fulfill their commitments, and supporting the US and the Israeli regime in military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities,” not only failed to meet their JCPOA obligations but also “blatantly ignored all of Iran’s diplomatic initiatives and efforts.”

Baghaei also criticized the G7’s indifference toward “the nuclear arsenal of the genocidal Israeli regime,” describing their approach to non-proliferation as “hypocritical,” and stressed that the G7 countries “lack any moral authority to lecture others” due to their “deceitful and irresponsible behavior toward the rule of law, peace, and international security.”