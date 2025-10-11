Iran condemns US military actions in Caribbean, warns of global repercussions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has strongly condemned recent US military operations in the Caribbean, calling them “provocative and destabilizing” and warning that Washington’s growing “lawlessness and unilateral aggression” poses serious threats to international peace and stability.

In a statement released on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani Baghaei denounced the US military attacks on fishing boats in the region and its threats to use force against Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing such acts as a “clear violation” of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law.

According to IRNA, Baghaei urged the UN Security Council and Secretary-General António Guterres to take immediate action regarding what he called the “dangerous escalation” caused by the United States’ “illegal intervention in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” a sovereign UN member state.

According to reports, the US military has conducted four deadly strikes in the Caribbean since expanding its maritime presence under a campaign that President Donald Trump has described as an “armed conflict” against drug cartels.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan government formally requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the recent US military activities off its coast.

Late last month, President Nicolás Maduro warned that any act of aggression against Venezuela would provoke a united regional response, stressing that the Bolivarian nation “will never become a colony or subordinate to any foreign power.”

........................

End/ 257