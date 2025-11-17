Maduro reaffirms Venezuela’s full support for Palestinian rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people, stressing that justice must be served for the crimes and acts of genocide committed in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Mayadeen, Maduro said that genuine peace will only be possible once accountability is ensured for the atrocities carried out against Palestinians.

According to Mehr, the Venezuelan president underscored that Caracas stands firmly and unconditionally with the Palestinian cause, expressing hope for a comprehensive and lawful agreement that secures the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

Maduro also described the Palestinian issue as a sacred cause, emphasizing that Palestinians possess an undeniable right to live in peace and to establish an independent state.

