Thousands rally in Caracas against U.S. threats, sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Venezuelans, joined by members of the Bolivarian Popular Militia, marched through the streets of Caracas to denounce U.S. threats against their country and President Nicolás Maduro. The large-scale demonstrations reflected rising anti-American sentiment and showcased Maduro’s continued reliance on public mobilization and militia structures to project political strength.

For years, Washington has challenged Maduro’s legitimacy through sanctions and political pressure. In response, Caracas has portrayed these actions as violations of national sovereignty, mobilizing citizens and militias to present a unified front against foreign interference.

During the protests, demonstrators expressed firm support for Venezuela’s independence and sovereignty. They marched alongside army forces, chanting slogans against U.S. intervention and affirming their loyalty to the nation’s leadership.

The Bolivarian Popular Militia played a prominent role in the demonstrations. This civilian defense force is composed of ordinary citizens trained in military tactics, who temporarily leave their daily jobs to defend the country when needed.

The protests were framed not only as a rejection of U.S. hostility but also as a message to the international community: Venezuela stands united in the face of external threats and continues to support President Maduro’s leadership.

