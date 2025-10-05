Maduro: Venezuela Will Never Be a Backyard of Any Empire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reaffirmed that his country will never bow to Western imperialism or become the subordinate of any supremacist power.

Speaking in Caracas on Friday at the International Conference titled “Colonialism, Neocolonialism, and the Territorial Dispossession of the Western Empire,” Maduro declared that Venezuela will never degrade itself before any empire, regardless of its strength or identity.

He added that the United States had sought to launch military aggression against Venezuela with the aim of installing a puppet regime and looting the nation’s resources.

Maduro emphasized that the American public is aware of these intentions, describing the aggression as a strategy to enforce regime change and seize Venezuela’s oil, gas, gold, and other natural assets.

Earlier in the week, Maduro warned that any armed attack on Venezuela would be met with a united regional response, stressing that the country will not become a colony or submit to foreign domination.

He reiterated, “We will never be a backyard, a colony, or slaves of any supremacist empire.”

Maduro stated that an attack on Venezuela would be an attack on all, calling for South American unity to confront imperialist threats.

He also referenced the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, noting that the United States has long viewed Latin America as its exploitable “backyard.”

