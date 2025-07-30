President Pezeshkian hails Venezuela’s courageous stance on Israeli aggression against Iran

President Masoud Pezeshkian has once again commended the Venezuelan government for its open support in the face of the recent war of aggression launched by the Israeli regime against Iran.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Wednesday, hailing Maduro’s constructive initiatives in promoting peace in the West Asian region.

While appreciating the principled, explicit, and courageous stance of the Venezuelan government in condemning the Israeli aggression and declaring solidarity with the Iranian nation, the president expressed support for Maduro’s proposal to hold a summit for peace and confronting war.

Referring to Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and peace, the President once again deplored the United States for its irresponsible behavior and betrayal of the diplomatic path, which he said paved the way for the Israeli aggression.

“This aggressive act was a clear violation of all international laws and standards,” he said, adding that Iran, relying on its legitimate right to self-defense, gave a decisive and crushing response to the aggressor.

Further, Pezeshkian called for developing and strengthening bilateral relations with the South American country in all fields. “Our relations with Venezuela will continue in all fields and will become deeper, more strategic, and more extensive,” he emphasized.

Maduro, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian for victory over Israel, saying the Iranian nation created a history by standing firmly against the aggression. “With this courageous and decisive response, you have given additional spirit and motivation to the independent and justice-seeking nations that are walking on the path of development, peace and confronting hegemony,” he added.

The Venezuelan President also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones in the Israeli attacks, reaffirming the full support and solidarity of the Venezuelan government and people with the Islamic Republic of Iran.