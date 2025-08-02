Iran's President reaffirms Iran’s commitment to Palestine on anniversary of Haniyeh’s assassination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, while commemorating the first anniversary of the assassination of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

According to IRNA, in a message posted on his official X account, President Pezeshkian reflected on the tragic event, stating: “Last year, on the very first day of my presidency, our official guest and freedom-seeking brother, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by the Zionist regime. The war crimes committed by this regime in Gaza, Iran, and across the region are a stain on the conscience of humanity.”

He continued: “We remain steadfast in defending the sovereignty of Iran and in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. We honor the memory of our martyred guest with pride and resolve.”

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, 2024, while attending the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian in Tehran as an official guest. The act was widely condemned as a violation of international law and diplomatic norms.

