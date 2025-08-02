Islamabad decorated with pictures of Imam Khamenei, President Pezeshkian (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The beautiful and green city of Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, which is scheduled to host the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his high-ranking delegation for two days starting tomorrow, has been decorated with placards and large pictures of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the eve of the official visit of President Pezeshkian to Pakistan, placards and large pictures of Ayatollah Khamenei, President Pezeshkian, the sacred flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan have been installed throughout the city of Islamabad.

The route from the military airport near Islamabad to the hotel where the high-ranking Iranian delegation will reside, along the city's main streets, and in front of the presidential and prime minister's palaces, is also decorated with large pictures of the Leader and the President of Iran.

These images feature Persian sentences welcoming the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the flags of the two countries.

The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced Friday that Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will travel to Pakistan for a two-day visit tomorrow on Saturday at the official invitation of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

