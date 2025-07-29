Ban on Arbaeen pilgrimage by road is unacceptable: MWM official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), Nasir Abbas Shirazi, has strongly criticized the decision of the Pakistani government to ban the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) from traveling by road to Iran and Iraq on the occasion of Arbaeen. He termed this move as an attack on constitutional and fundamental religious rights.

“This move is a blow to our basic constitutional rights. Even in the most difficult circumstances, millions of pilgrims have been traveling to visit Imam Hussain (AS) through these same routes. We expected that after the trilateral meeting, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi would announce facilities for the pilgrims, but on the contrary, the agenda of the US and Israel has been advanced by imposing a ban on the pilgrims. said Sherazi”

He clarified that: “This decision is not only unacceptable, but we will not accept it under any circumstances. Most of the pilgrims belong to the middle and poor classes, who intend to fulfill their dream of visiting by saving a little bit throughout their lives. Taking away this basic right from them is injustice.”

The MWM leader dismissed the law and order situation as a justification, saying:

“To say that there is a security problem in Balochistan, is the state so weak that it cannot even deploy a SHO? If the state cannot provide safe passage to its citizens, it is not a failure of security but a failure of the state system.”

Nasir Shirazi suggested: “The government should have provided free ferry service and sea route options along with road travel. But nothing has been done, which shows that this decision has been taken under a specific agenda to weaken the attachment and connection to Karbala.”

He added: “Neither are there enough flights available, nor do the people have the resources to travel by air, nor are flights a real solution. This ban is an attempt to stop the people from performing the pilgrimage, which will never be accepted.”

It should be noted that earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced via tweet that due to security concerns on the occasion of Arbaeen this year, pilgrims have been allowed to travel only by air, and travel by road has been banned.

