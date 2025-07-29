Iran’s oldest Arbaeen pilgrim registered at 103 years old

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 103-year-old is the oldest pilgrim from Iran who will take part in the 2025 Arbaeen procession in Iraq.

This is according to the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization speaking in a ceremony to honor and introduce the former and new Hajj and Pilgrimage managers of Tehran province, held in Tehran on Monday.

Alireza Bayat said the number of registered Iranian Arbaeen applicants in the Samah system has exceeded one million people.

As of noon on Monday, July 28, 2025, the number of Iranians registering for the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the Samah system reached more than one million, with 59 percent of them being men and 41 percent being women, he noted.

“The number of registrations of Iranians has grown significantly in recent days, and in the last 48 hours we had about 350,000 applicants,” he said.

“So far, the youngest Arbaeen pilgrim registered in the Samah system is 12 days old, and our oldest pilgrim is 103 years old, and the average age of pilgrims is 39 years old.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

More than 4 million pilgrims from Iran are expected to take part in the 2025 Arbaeen procession.

...............

End/ 257