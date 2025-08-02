Linguist missionaries deployed to Arbaeen pilgrimage as part of strategic international outreach: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a move described as a “strategic step in international religious outreach,” Hojatoleslam Seyyed Jafar Mousavizadeh announced the deployment of scholarly missionaries from Iran’s seminaries to Iraq for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage. The initiative, now in its second year, is being carried out in coordination with Iraqi authorities and various Iranian religious and cultural institutions.

Hojatoleslam Mousavizadeh, Director of the International Propagation Department of the Seminaries, emphasized the importance of religious propagation as a central mission of Islamic seminaries, in line with the repeated guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Arbaeen: A Unique Platform for Propagation

“Arbaeen is a global event that attracts millions of devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), and it offers an exceptional opportunity to convey the core teachings of Islam,” Mousavizadeh said. “The seminaries have a duty to actively engage and respond to the spiritual needs of this diverse gathering.”

The deployment spans 13 key missionary zones across 11 provinces of Iraq, beginning from Basra on the 28th of Muharram and continuing through to the Arbaeen day along the route from Najaf to Karbala.

Responding to Religious Questions and Doctrinal Challenges

The primary focus of the missionaries, Mousavizadeh explained, is to address pilgrims’ religious questions and resolve doctrinal doubts. “These missionaries are not only spreading the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) but also engaging with pilgrims from various nationalities, providing answers to theological inquiries and clarifying religious concepts.”

Strategic Messaging and Revolutionary Themes

This year’s campaign is being conducted under the theme “I Am on the Covenant”, symbolizing steadfastness in the face of recent Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic. “Missionary efforts this year also align with broader cultural objectives, including the ongoing campaign to expel U.S. presence from the region,” he noted.

Youth Engagement and International Communication

Mousavizadeh highlighted the growing involvement of Iraqi youth, particularly those aged 15 to 25, in the Arbaeen procession. “Their participation creates a vibrant environment for dialogue, religious education, and promotion of the Islamic Revolution’s ideals.”

He also noted that over 500 international missionaries fluent in various languages have been organized to facilitate direct communication with international pilgrims. The Arbaeen Cultural Committee is expected to release detailed statistics on their deployment.

“This is a movement of religious awakening and international solidarity,” Mousavizadeh concluded, “and with the support of both Iranian and Iraqi institutions, we hope to further strengthen the cultural and spiritual dimensions of Arbaeen.”

