Senior cleric: Supreme religious authority rejects provocation, seeks to preserve religion, unity, human well-being

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, affirmed that the authority firmly rejects all forms of provocation—whether in debate, dialogue, articles, or sermons. His remarks came during a meeting with a delegation of sheikhs from the Qadiri and Rifa’i Sufi orders.

Sheikh Al-Karbalaey stated, “The approach of the Supreme Religious Authority, represented by Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani, has always been rooted in caution and responsibility, not in slogans or abstract theories, but in practical action, consistent words, and clear directives''.

He emphasized that this approach is founded on preserving social unity and strengthening ties between the various Islamic sects through mutual respect, coexistence, and harmony.

“The goal is to ensure societal stability and peace, allowing communities to thrive in security and dignity'', he said.

Sheikh Al-Karbalaey recalled a profound statement by Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, “Do not say the Sunnis are our brothers, but rather say the Sunnis are ourselves''.

He noted that this is not a mere slogan, but a deep reflection of the lived experience and sincere conviction of the Supreme Religious Authority. Even when divisive speech occasionally emerges—whether within Iraq or abroad—the Grand Ayatollah unequivocally rejects sectarian incitement and divisive rhetoric.

He continued, “The Supreme Religious Authority has always stood for the unity of Muslims and the protection of their collective voice. This unity is vital in confronting real threats and in addressing the major challenges facing the Islamic world''.

Sheikh Al-Karbalaey reiterated that the authority’s mission is not to provoke, but rather to safeguard the religion, protect human dignity, and guide people toward spiritual and moral perfection, societal stability, and the ultimate pleasure of God Almighty. This, he said, is grounded in a deep sense of responsibility toward the future of Muslims everywhere.

He concluded by referencing the recent statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting, “That message falls within this very framework, expressing the firm stance of the Supreme Religious Authority regarding the killing, displacement, starvation, and bloodshed inflicted on vulnerable Muslim populations. The horrific images emerging from Gaza, as shown by the media, demand a moral and humanitarian response from all people of conscience''.

