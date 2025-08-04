Ayatollah Sistani’s office bans use of his image in public spaces ahead of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of Iraq’s top Shia cleric issued a statement forbidding political and service institutions from displaying his image in public spaces, particularly during the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Following reports that some political and service institutions have used images of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on banners and posters that have been placed in cities, especially along the path of pilgrims marching to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), his office issued a statement expressing dissatisfaction with it.

“It has been observed that some political and service institutions are holding images of Ayatollah Sistani on banners in public places, especially during the Arbaeen pilgrimage,” the statement said.

“We once again emphasize our opposition to this and call on everyone to avoid such actions and on the relevant parties to take appropriate measures in this regard.”

Ayatollah Sistani is Iraq’s most influential Shia cleric who has given a significant boost to the country’s stability.

As the Arbaeen procession approaches, Shia Muslims from various countries are traveling to Iraq to join Iraqis from all over the country taking part in the pilgrimage.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

