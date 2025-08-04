Over 2 million Iranians register for 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 2 million Iranians have registered their names on the Samah system to attend this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, an official said.

“As Arbaeen approaches, we are witnessing a significant increase in demand for this journey, such that in the last 24 hours alone, we have witnessed more than 200,000 registrations,” Morteza Aghaei, the deputy head of the Atabat (holy shrines) of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, said on Sunday.

He added that the total number of registrations has reached 2.1 million people so far.

Regarding the situation at the Iraqi borders, the official said that about 1.1 million of Iranian pilgrims have so far chosen the Mehran border crossing to travel to Iraq, while the Shalamcheh and Khosravi border crossings have also been well received.

Aghaei advised pilgrims to manage their travel time to and from Iraq, saying the peak period for pilgrims entering Iraq will begin on August 6 and 7.

“We recommend that Iranian pilgrims use the Khosravi, Shalamcheh, Chezabeh, Bashmaq, and Tamarchin border crossings depending on their province of residence, so that they do not encounter potential problems with congestion at the Mehran border crossing during peak times.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

More than 4 million pilgrims from Iran are expected to take part in the 2025 Arbaeen procession.

