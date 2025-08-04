Iraq launches nationwide preparations ahead of massive Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi authorities have launched large-scale service and security preparations as millions of pilgrims are expected to converge on Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings, marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the 7th century. Held in Karbala, Iraq, the event regularly draws tens of millions of participants, mostly Shia Muslims, from across Iraq and around the globe.

“Ensuring continuous electricity supply, maintaining essential services, and securing the main roads are among the top priorities,” said Ahmed Mousa al-Abadi, spokesperson for Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity, according to Middle East News.

Al-Abadi noted that the Ministry of Electricity has launched an emergency plan aimed at improving power reliability in Karbala and along pilgrimage routes.

The measures include re-routing power lines, installing new transformers, and conducting maintenance on the existing power grid. These steps are designed to reduce pressure on the system, especially in high-density areas such as lodging zones, medical centers, and makeshift camps set up by volunteers known as moukeb.

In parallel, Karbala’s local government is coordinating with the national security operations command, multiple ministries, and the custodians of the Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) shrines to implement a comprehensive logistics and security plan.

Neighboring provinces—including Najaf, Wasit, Erbil, Kirkuk, and Muthanna—have also deployed personnel and service equipment to support Karbala, helping manage the anticipated crowds and meet critical logistical demands.

Officials estimate that more than 20 million pilgrims could take part in this year’s commemoration, underscoring the need for high-level coordination across infrastructure, public services, and law enforcement.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, who heads the country’s High Security Committee for Mass Pilgrimages, has ordered a final review of the preparedness measures.

He said the Ministry of Interior has mobilized its full capacity to ensure pilgrims’ safety, including the installation of surveillance cameras and reinforcement of security forces along key routes and gathering points.

“I have instructed all deputies, commanders, and officials to be physically present on the ground and oversee all security aspects,” al-Shammari stated.

Highlighting the presence of millions of pilgrims from both within Iraq and abroad, the minister pointed to the importance of successfully executing the security plan, which he said depends on “precision and the proper deployment of personnel.”

