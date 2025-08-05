Coordination meeting held for Iran’s Imam Reza (AS) Quranic Convoy to Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: A coordination and briefing meeting was held for members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Quranic convoy that will be dispatched to the Arbaeen procession this year.

It was organized via video link on Sunday evening and addressed by Mohammad Taqi Mirzajani, head of the Committee for Inviting and Dispatching Quran Reciters.

He considered this year’s Arbaeen to be different, given the situation of the resistance movement in the region, especially in Gaza and Yemen, as well as the recent war imposed on Iran by the Zionist regime, and said, “This difference, which will certainly be reflected in the spirit governing this magnificent religious-political exercise, must also be reflected in the mission arrangement of the Quranic convoy.”

Pointing out that this is mainly achieved by the reciters focusing on reciting verses of resistance, he said the attention to media activity by each member and the publication of their recitations in cyberspace, in addition to the preparations made by the convoy’s officials, will have a double effect on the effectiveness of their recitations.

During this meeting, Seyed Mohammad Mojani, head of the Quranic Activities Working Group of the Cultural Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters, offerred explanations about the administrative issues of sending the Quranic convoy and said the dispatch of most of the reciters will take place on August 8, and their return date will be August 15.

Referring to the repeated requests from Iranian and Iraqi Moukebs for sending Quran reciters, Mojani said, “We hope that we can fulfill all of these requests as much as possible.”

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of the convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran , Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

This year’s convoy will operate under the title of Imam Reza (AS) Convoy.

