Lebanese Sunni cleric: Arab silence is killing Gaza’s children

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Lebanese Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmed Al-Qattan has issued a powerful appeal to the Arab and Islamic world, condemning their silence in the face of the ongoing siege and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Speaking during a solidarity event organized by the women's committee of the Qoluna wa al-Amal association in Bar Elias, Bekaa, Al-Qattan described the suffering in Gaza as a collective responsibility of rulers, scholars, and nations.

"What our people are enduring in Gaza — hunger, thirst, and death — is the responsibility of the entire nation: scholars, rulers, princes, kings, and presidents,” Sheikh Al-Qattan declared. “This burden falls upon every free person across this land.”

He highlighted the inhumane conditions faced by the people of Gaza, particularly children who are dying of hunger in 2025 while the world looks away. “How can any human being accept that children, women, and the elderly are dying of starvation while Arab and Islamic leaders remain shamefully silent?” he asked.

Addressing the religious leadership across the Muslim world, Al-Qattan warned that divine accountability awaits those who fail to act. “God Almighty will ask you — scholars of the Ummah — what have you done for Gaza’s people? Have you raised your voice against the oppressors and the cowardly rulers who bear responsibility for this bloodshed?”

The Sunni cleric specifically called on the Egyptian government and people to act. “Did you stand up to those closing the Rafah crossing? Did you raise your voices? Did you send food, medicine, and water to prevent innocent lives from being lost to hunger?”

Al-Qattan criticized the lack of urgency shown by both political and religious leaders, questioning how the death of Muslim children in Gaza can be tolerated by their supposed allies. “Is it not shameful that in 2025, we hear the cries of hungry children while food is wasted elsewhere? They are dying for a piece of bread, for flour, for a single meal.”

In a heartfelt appeal to the broader Muslim world, Al-Qattan stressed that complicity through silence is not an option. “O Arab and Muslim nations — we will be held accountable before God. There are no excuses. We must rise up in our millions and demand an end to this siege, to the killing, to the destruction, and to the genocide of our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

He also called on women around the world, especially Muslim women, to take inspiration from the resilience of Gaza’s women and girls. “We send our salutes to the people of Gaza. Know that the people of Lebanon — the majority — stand by you, with Palestine, and with all the oppressed and downtrodden.”

Sheikh Al-Qattan concluded with a call for unity and resistance: “We, as Muslims, Arabs, and free people of the world, must unite our efforts, our voices, and our capabilities to confront this enemy. Only through unity can we uphold justice and dignity.”

