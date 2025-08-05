Lebanon’s Mufti slams human rights institutions over Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Mufti of Tyre and Jabal Amel, Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, has strongly condemned the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Gaza Strip, describing it as an “internationally justified crime” and “a stain on the forehead of human rights institutions and the conscience of humanity.”

Speaking during a meeting with a visiting media delegation at Dar al-Ifta al-Ja'fari in Tyre, Sheikh Abdullah held the international community directly responsible for its silence and complicity in the face of genocide in Gaza. The remarks came as Lebanon marked the Day of Solidarity with Gaza, organized by the Union of Islamic Radio and Televisions with participation from media outlets across the Islamic world.

“What is happening in Gaza is not simply war — it is a siege, starvation, and the systematic killing of civilians. Children, women, and the elderly are being slaughtered in so-called ‘safe zones.’ This is not neutrality. This is open complicity in a war crime,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

Gaza: A Continuation of a Historical Crime

The Mufti emphasized that the Palestinian crisis is not a recent tragedy but one that dates back to the Nakba of 1948, when Palestinians were forcibly displaced. “The suffering of Gaza is the culmination of decades of occupation, aggression, and betrayal by the so-called international community,” he noted.

Sheikh Abdullah criticized global human rights organizations for their failure to prevent or even condemn the atrocities taking place, calling it a case of “moral bankruptcy” and “hypocrisy on an institutional scale.”

“The silence of the UN and the Security Council has turned Gaza into a graveyard — not only for people, but for the credibility of international law,” he added.

Call to Action Against Complicity

Calling for immediate and meaningful global action, the Mufti stressed that the current justification provided by major world powers for Israeli aggression is itself “a double crime” — one that not only facilitates mass murder but cloaks it in false legitimacy.

He urged all religious leaders, institutions, and independent media across the globe to stand up, expose the complicity, and challenge the narrative of the occupiers and their allies.

“We are not witnessing a political conflict. We are witnessing genocide in real time, and history will remember who stood silent,” he warned.

Lebanon’s Stand with Palestine

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated Lebanon’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, especially as Lebanon itself continues to face daily threats and violations by the Israeli regime. He praised the Lebanese media and civil society for maintaining their role as a “free platform and voice of resistance” amid growing international abandonment of the Palestinian people.

“The conscience of this region is not dead. Lebanon, despite its own wounds, stands firm — emotionally, politically, and in the media — with Gaza and the oppressed people of Palestine,” he affirmed.

The Mufti concluded with a message of steadfastness: “This aggression will only deepen the people's commitment to truth and justice. The occupiers will be held accountable — for every crime, every child, every drop of blood since 1948.”

