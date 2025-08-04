Iranian lawmakers hail Yemeni fighters for ‘standing on the right side of history’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian lawmakers have issued a joint statement, expressing support for Yemeni fighters in their pro-Palestine operations, saying that they are standing on the right side of history.

The statement, issued on Sunday, was signed by 150 lawmakers.

"The bravery, courage, resistance, and valor of Yemeni fighters against the criminal United States and the child-killing Israeli regime have proven that they stand on the right side of history," the statement read.

“We, as representatives of Iran’s great and courageous nation, take immense pride in you, the bold and heroic fighters of Yemen,” the Iranian lawmakers further said in their statement.

“Your steadfastness, bravery, and unwavering resolve have defeated the criminal U.S. and the vile Israeli regime by positioning yourselves on history’s righteous path,” the statement noted.

It added that "the bond between you, the brave men of history, and Iran’s proud nation is unbreakable."

"Today, the Resistance Axis, from Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan to Pakistan stands strong against U.S. and Zionist aggression," the statement said.

“We believe the era of Zionist tyranny will end in annihilation,” it concluded.

Over the past months, the Yemeni Armed Forces have been launching operations against targets inside Israeli-occupied territories as well as vessels heading for Israel in an effort to pressure the regime to stop its war against Palestinians in Gaza. Also, the ordinary Yemeni people have been holding weekly protests on Fridays in solidarity with Gazans.

