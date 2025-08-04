Yemeni Armed Forces announce drone strikes on Israeli targets

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces have confirmed the execution of three drone operations targeting Israeli sites in occupied territories, according to a statement released Sunday evening by military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

According to Mehr, General Saree stated that the strikes were carried out in retaliation for recent actions by the Israeli regime, including the storming and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“In response to the Zionist regime’s crimes and its violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Yemeni armed forces conducted three precise drone attacks,” Saree said.

According to the statement, the drone unit targeted three separate locations using three unmanned aerial vehicles. The identified targets included two military sites in the Jaffa and Ashkelon districts, as well as a third site at the port of Haifa.

The operation marks a continuation of Yemen’s declared stance in support of the Palestinian cause and its opposition to Israeli military and religious provocations.

