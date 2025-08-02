Arab marches demand an end to Israeli starvation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Morocco, Mauritania, and Yemen took part in rallies and marches on Friday in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, calling for the entry of humanitarian aid and an end to Israel’s ongoing starvation campaign against the enclave.

The Moroccan Commission for the Support of the Nation’s Causes stated in a press release that it had organized 90 protests across 58 cities on Friday in solidarity with Gaza and Palestine, as part of the 87th “Al-Aqsa Flood Friday.”

Among the cities that witnessed these rallies and marches were Taza and Oujda (east), El Jadida and Casablanca (west), and Agadir (southwest), particularly after Friday prayers and at other times throughout the day.

Participants raised Palestinian flags alongside images depicting the effects of Israel’s starvation policy against Palestinians in Gaza. Protesters chanted slogans supporting the Palestinian cause and called for continued backing.

In Mauritania, hundreds protested in the capital Nouakchott on Friday, rejecting Israel’s ongoing starvation and genocide war against Gaza and demanding an end to the aggression against Palestinians.

The demonstrations began after Friday prayers in front of the Grand Mosque in Nouakchott, where participants held Palestinian and Mauritanian flags and chanted in support of resistance in Gaza.

The protests were called for by the Student Initiative Against Zionist Penetration and for the Defense of Just Causes, a non-governmental organization that organizes events in support of the Palestinian people.

In Yemen, tens of thousands demonstrated across several governorates in support of Gaza, particularly in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital Sana’a, with protests extending to provinces including Al-Hodeida (west), Saada (north), and Ibb (central).

Protesters waved Yemeni and Palestinian flags and carried banners affirming their unwavering solidarity with Gaza.

Since the start of the genocide on October 7, 2023, Israel has simultaneously committed a crime of starvation against the Palestinians in Gaza. On March 2, 2025, it escalated these measures by closing all crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, leading to a widespread famine with catastrophic indicators.

The genocide, carried out by Israel with US support, has left around 208,000 Palestinians dead or injured, most of them women and children, with more than 10,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands displaced and a famine that has claimed many lives.



