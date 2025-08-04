Mass protests erupt at Morocco’s Tanger Med over Israeli arms shipments

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Moroccans have reportedly staged a sit-in at Tanger Med, the country’s largest industrial port, to protest the docking of ships carrying Israeli weapons.

Protesters accuse the Moroccan government of assisting the Israeli regime in its massacre of Palestinians in Gaza by allowing the ships to dock at the port, Palestine’s Al Aqsa TV reported on Monday.

The sit-in follows rallies in Tanger Med over the past few weeks, where demonstrators expressed outrage at what they saw the Moroccan government's cooperation with the Israeli regime.

Additionally, eight Moroccan port employees resigned in protest at the government’s stance.

Moroccan authorities have so far remained silent on the protests, and have neither confirmed nor denied claims of assisting Israel.

Anger has been boiling among the Moroccan people over Israel’s genocide in Gaza since the war broke out in the Palestinian territory in early October 2023, with protests taking place on numerous occasions in different cities, including Tangier and Casablanca.

