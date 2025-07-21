Mass protests in Morocco against Israeli siege, starvation of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Moroccans staged a massive rally in Rabat on Sunday to express solidarity with Gaza and condemn ongoing crimes by the Israeli regime. According to local media, protesters gathered in the capital to oppose normalization efforts with Israel and denounce the intensifying humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

According to Mehr, participants carried Palestinian flags and placards condemning the starvation policy imposed on Gaza’s civilians.

Chants called for international accountability and an immediate end to Israeli military actions targeting the territory.

The demonstration marked a broad rejection of diplomatic normalization and highlighted growing public outrage over the blockade and human suffering in Gaza.

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in neighboring Jordan, where thousands of citizens took to the streets on Saturday night. Protests erupted across multiple cities, condemning the Israeli regime’s policy of siege and starvation against Gaza residents.

Rally organizers in both countries emphasized the urgent need for Arab and Islamic governments to fulfill their moral and humanitarian obligations toward the Palestinian people, calling for concrete action to end the crisis.

...............

End/ 257