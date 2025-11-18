Israel opens first suicide drone factory in Morocco

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unit Blue Bird Aero Systems has inaugurated a production facility for suicide drones in Morocco, marking the first facility of its kind outside of “Israel”, Israel’s business newspaper Globes reported.

According to the paper, the plant in Benslimane in the suburbs of Casablanca will manufacture SpyX loitering munitions and will be the first facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa outside of Israel.

The SpyX loitering munition carries a 2.5 kilogram warhead, reaches speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, and can perform independent missions for up to 90 minutes. The Israeli-developed suicide drone is designed to hit tanks, armored vehicles, and bases.

The paper also noted that military cooperation between Morocco and Israel has expanded significantly since the normalization agreements, making Rabat an increasingly important destination for Israeli defense industries.

