AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): French newspaper Le Monde highlighted King Mohammed VI of Morocco as a symbol of moderate Islam and a counter to political Islamist movements.

Mohammed VI has adopted the title “Commander of the Faithful” (Amir al-Mu’minin) and, by extending his so-called spiritual influence within Moroccan society, has promoted a version of Islam aligned with Western interests, using it as a tool for internal stability and legitimizing his rule.

He supports government-supervised preacher education, has established institutions to promote religious tolerance and counter extremism, and has implemented smart policies following terrorist attacks in Morocco to prevent the politicization of religion while maintaining his own legitimacy.

Le Monde, in a report defending his approach, emphasized that his policies contribute not only to domestic stability but also to Morocco’s international standing, particularly in garnering Western support. Critics note, however, that the media portrays him as “moderate” despite his tacit and overt support for the Zionist regime, seen by many as an adversary of Muslim communities.

**************

End/ 345