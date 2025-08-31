Quran Burning: Hate Speech or Freedom of Expression?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recently, a U.S. congressional candidate from Texas burned a copy of the Quran in an attempt to appeal to voters, drawing widespread condemnation. An English outlet analyzed the incident in a report titled “Is Quran Burning Just Anti-Islam Hate?” and argued that the act is not merely a form of protest but a deliberate tool for spreading hatred against Muslims and reinforcing negative stereotypes.

The report noted that those who publicly burn the Quran often aim to provoke emotional reactions from Muslims, which can then be misused to justify accusations of violence or intolerance. This trend has intensified in countries such as Sweden and Denmark, where the removal of blasphemy laws has created a permissive environment for such provocative acts.

Legal experts and anti-Islamophobia activists assert that Quran burning should be treated as a hate crime because it directly targets the dignity of a religious community and cannot be justified solely as free speech.

Meanwhile, Islamic countries and organizations like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have condemned these acts and called for international legislation criminalizing insults to sacred texts.

**************

End/ 345