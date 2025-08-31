Arab-Islamic Ministers Condemn U.S. Ban on Palestinian Delegation to UN

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Committee of Arab-Islamic Ministers on Gaza strongly condemned the United States’ decision to deny visas to a Palestinian delegation for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The committee described Washington’s move as a clear violation of the UN Headquarters Agreement and international law.

In a final statement issued during a meeting attended by ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, the committee warned that blocking legitimate Palestinian representatives endangers the Middle East peace process and undermines diplomatic efforts. They also said the approach could escalate violence and increase regional instability.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed regret over the decision, calling it discriminatory and inconsistent with U.S. international obligations, urging Washington to reconsider its policy immediately.

Political analysts view the move as part of U.S. pressure on the Palestinian leadership to impede unilateral efforts to gain recognition for a Palestinian state in international forums. The policy has drawn widespread criticism from governments and international organizations in recent days.

