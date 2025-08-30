Muslim Student in New Jersey Files Complaint Against Former Teacher

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A 19-year-old Muslim student named Gadala in New Jersey has filed a complaint against her teacher, alleging repeated harassment and ridicule related to her Egyptian heritage, Islamic beliefs, and skin color.

The complaint states that during the 2022–2023 academic year, the teacher, DeBonis, repeatedly made offensive remarks toward the Egyptian-American student. During Ramadan, DeBonis reportedly mocked her fasting and even encouraged her to drink alcohol. He also ridiculed her appearance and required her to write a three-page essay on obesity as a condition for using the restroom.

Gadala’s complaint emphasizes that these actions caused anxiety, sleeplessness, and humiliation, and were not directed at non-Muslim or lighter-skinned students. DeBonis retired last year and now receives an annual pension of approximately $70,000.

