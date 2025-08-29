CAIR Criticizes Los Angeles Times Article

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has criticized a recent article published in the Los Angeles Times. In a letter to the editor, Omar Suleiman, the organization’s deputy director, defended CAIR’s record, stressing that for more than 30 years the organization has consistently supported freedom of speech, racial equality, and religious liberty.

Suleiman stated that CAIR has continuously opposed all forms of discrimination, including Islamophobia and antisemitism, as well as unjust violence. He noted that the organization has repeatedly spoken out against terrorism, pointing out that the terrorist group ISIS once declared the organization’s executive director as a target.

The deputy director also underlined that CAIR is an independent, non-profit organization with no ties to foreign groups. According to Suleiman, spreading misinformation about CAIR risks fueling prejudice and discrimination against Muslims in the United States.

