Malaysia Hosts First Conference of Islamic Jurists

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The first Conference of Islamic Jurists, initiated by the Islamic Fiqh Council affiliated with the Muslim World League, was held in Malaysia under the theme “Teaching Islamic Jurisprudence and Nurturing Jurists: Characteristics and Strategies.”

The event, supported by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, brought together prominent figures, including Sheikh Saleh bin Hamid, Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and President of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as Sheikh Ahmad Fauzi bin Fadzil, Mufti of Malaysia’s Federal Territories.

Fahd al-Majid, representative of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, stressed that Islamic jurisprudence is a fundamental science that must be taught through educational methods aligned with contemporary developments. Sheikh al-Issa also highlighted the richness of Islamic legal schools and the need to avoid narrow interpretations.

Malaysia’s Mufti emphasized that in the face of social and technological transformations, collective ijtihad is the best approach to addressing new challenges. The conference concluded with a statement underscoring the role of Fiqh institutions and calling for a review of educational methods to cultivate capable jurists.

