Imam of Kaaba's Friday Sermon on Gaza Support Censored, Sparks Strong Public Backlash

AhlulBayt News Agency: A portion of the Friday sermon delivered by Imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid, expressing support for Gaza was reportedly censored, triggering strong public reaction and criticism on social media.

During his sermon, Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid described Palestinian children as symbols of courage and sacrifice and said they should be presented as role models for other children. However, Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya channel decided not to air this portion of the Friday sermon delivered by Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid, the preacher of the Grand Mosque, which has sparked controversy.

The Imam also stated that Palestine and Jerusalem would always remain close to the hearts of Muslims and Arabs.

Social media users strongly condemned the channel’s decision, accusing it of censorship and suppressing an important message.

Following the incident, a fresh debate has emerged in Saudi Arabia over media censorship and freedom of expression, with widespread public criticism and discussion.