Saudi Firm Launches Islamic Chatbot “HalalGPT”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Saudi company Humain has announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence chatbot, HalalGPT. Designed in Arabic, the chatbot aims to provide answers and information aligned with Islamic culture, values, and heritage.

The underlying language model was trained on one of the largest Arabic datasets and is capable of handling conversations in both Arabic and English. It also understands several regional dialects, including Egyptian and Lebanese Arabic.

According to Humain, the training data was carefully curated to reflect Islamic principles and the cultural diversity of West Asia.

The product is being rolled out first in Saudi Arabia, with plans for expansion across West Asia and eventually to a global audience.

The launch of HalalGPT comes amid a regional push by startups and state-owned enterprises to position themselves as leaders in emerging artificial intelligence technologies. Humain, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is entering direct competition with a similar AI model developed earlier this year by Abu Dhabi’s state research arm.

