Texas Funeral Commission Chair Criticized Over Anti-Islam Messages

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The chair of the Texas Funeral Service Commission is facing criticism after sending anti-Islam messages while the agency was reviewing a complaint against a mosque in Plano.

Reports show Kristin Tips, the commission’s chair, exchanged text messages with then-executive director Scott Bingaman during the investigation of the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). In the messages, Tips shared graphics from an extremist pro-Israel group portraying the Quran as a violent text that treated non-Muslims as “subhuman.” She also sent a video from a far-right YouTuber who described EPIC as a threat to American society.

The exchanges took place while the commission was still considering the complaint. EPIC was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

In one response, Bingaman wrote, “Not a fan… it’s hard to be patient when hate is being taught,” to which Tips replied, “Agree!”

The revelations have raised questions about the impartiality of the state agency and whether bias played a role in its oversight responsibilities. Muslim leaders and civil rights advocates condemned the messages, describing them as discriminatory and damaging to public trust.

The controversy has renewed calls for greater accountability and transparency in state commissions handling sensitive community issues.

