Mass protests erupt in Israel over Gaza occupation plan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Committee of Families of Israeli Prisoners announced that over one million people took to the streets on Sunday to protest the proposed full occupation of Gaza and to express opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Israeli Channel 12 reported that demonstrators marched toward the headquarters of the ruling Likud party in Tel Aviv. Several Israeli media outlets also covered clashes between protesters and police forces in the city, noting that a fire was set outside the Likud headquarters.

According to IRNA, additional reports indicated that Israeli police used force to arrest approximately 40 protesters. Since Saturday morning, the occupied territories have witnessed widespread strikes, mass demonstrations, and the closure of major roads.

.....................

End/ 257