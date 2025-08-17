Danish PM considers sanctions against Israel over Gaza, West Bank actions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has announced that Denmark is considering imposing sanctions and other forms of political pressure on Israel in response to its ongoing military operations in Gaza and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten, Frederiksen stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become “a problem in himself,” and accused the Israeli regime of going “too far” in its actions.

She expressed deep concern over the “absolutely appalling and catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza, where more than 61,430 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, according to recent reports.

According to Iran Press, Frederiksen criticized Israel’s recent decision to approve a plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip and the expansion of military operations in the region, a move that has sparked widespread international condemnation.

“We are one of the countries that wants to increase pressure on Israel, but we have not yet obtained the support of EU members,” she said. The Danish leader emphasized that her government is exploring a range of options, including targeted sanctions against Israeli settlers, government ministers, or potentially the entire Israeli state.

“We are not ruling anything out in advance,” Frederiksen added. “Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where we believe they will have the greatest effect.”

Despite her strong stance, Denmark has not joined the growing list of European countries that have recently announced plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

Frederiksen’s remarks come amid escalating violence in Gaza and renewed scrutiny of Israel’s policies in the occupied territories, raising questions about the EU’s collective response and the future of its relationship with Israel.

...................

End/ 257