Photos 1: 2nd day of International Conference on 'Arbaeen Hussaini; Dignity, Justice and Global Responsibility' in Karbala
According to Ahlul Bayt News Agency (ABNA) - At the International Conference on Arbaeen Husseini; Dignity, Justice and Global Responsibility, religious and cultural figures and activists from several countries around the world, including Iran, Lebanon, England, Pakistan, America, Philippines, Denmark, Turkey, and... presented their views on Arbaeen and the global responsibility of the elites.
16 August 2025 - 09:34
