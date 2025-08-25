Rare Islamic artifacts exhibited at North Lincolnshire School

AhlulBayt News Agency: A collection of sacred Islamic artifacts, including a 700-year-old cloth that once adorned the Holy Kaaba in Mecca, was showcased at St Lawrence Academy in Scunthorpe, England. Held on Thursday, the exhibition offered a rare glimpse into original items connected to some of the most revered sites in Islam.

As reported by the BBC, the event—part of the Kiswa Arts and Culture Gallery—featured relics believed to originate from the private chambers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his pure family).

Among the attendees was Farzana Khanum, who shared that viewing the collection made her feel deeply emotional, evoking memories of her pilgrimage to Mecca. Another visitor, Francesca Washer, who is not Muslim, said she felt "honored" by the experience and expressed gratitude for learning more about the Prophet and the Islamic faith.

The exhibition was curated by Sheikh Ilyas Malik, who said his aim was to promote greater understanding of Islam. Many of the artifacts, he explained, had been passed down to him through his family and include items such as a burial shroud and the original locks and keys from the Prophet’s resting place.

