Muhammad remains most popular baby boy name in England, Wales for second year

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muhammad has again been the top choice for parents naming their baby boys in England and Wales out of the more than 300,000 births last year.

Hawzah News Agency- Muhammad retained its place as the most popular boys' name, with 5,721 babies given the name. It was ranked first in five of nine regions in England and came 57th in Wales.

Muhammad tops the list of boys' names for the second year running, with Noah and Oliver also making second and third place, respectively, as they were in 2023 ,Athena and Yahya making it into the top 100 for the first time.

Other popular Muslim names for boys in England and Wales in 2024 include Yusuf (ranked 69th), Musa (73rd), Ibrahim (76th) and Yahya (93rd).

Muslim names for girls in the top 100 include Layla (56th), Maryam (57th) and Fatima (76th).

