Iran condemns Israeli raid on Gaza-bound humanitarian ship Handala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly denounced Israel’s interception of the Handala humanitarian vessel, describing the operation as a flagrant act of maritime piracy and a grave breach of international law.

According to IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismaeil Baqaei issued the statement late Sunday, following reports that Israeli forces had attacked the Handala ship in international waters and detained all 21 activists on board. The vessel, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was carrying essential aid to Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Baqaei said the raid was aimed at reinforcing Israel’s “genocidal policy” in occupied Palestine and perpetuating the “inhumane blockade” that has plunged Gaza into a deepening humanitarian catastrophe. He warned that the assault would further exacerbate famine and starvation among Gaza’s defenseless population.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the Handala incident follows a similar Israeli attack on the Madeleine aid ship in June, marking the third such interception of a Freedom Flotilla vessel since May. He called the repeated assaults “blatant violations” of international legal norms and urged all governments and global institutions to condemn Israel’s actions.

Baqaei stressed the urgent need to lift the blockade on Gaza and ensure the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance through internationally recognized mechanisms.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition confirmed that the Handala was intercepted approximately 40 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast, in clear violation of maritime law. The activists on board, representing 12 countries, were reportedly carrying food, medicine, and baby supplies intended for direct distribution to civilians suffering under Israel’s siege.

