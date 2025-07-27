Israeli Navy intercepts British-flagged aid ship headed to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime’s naval forces have hijacked a British-flagged aid ship as it was heading towards the Gaza Strip so it can break the regime’s near-total siege of the territory.

Israeli media outlets reported the development on Saturday. The vessel, named Handala, had departed from Italy, carrying 21 unarmed activists -- including parliamentarians, medics, and volunteers -- towards the coastal sliver.

The crew reported seeing a drone hovering above the vessel before it was approached by Israeli navy ships.

They issued a “distress call” upon finding themselves in the situation.

Huwaida Araf, one of those on board, said after seeing the Israeli ships, the crew tried “to contact the Israeli Navy - but no response was received."

Finally, Emma Fourreau, a French member of the European Parliament, who was traveling on Handala, announced the hijacking, stating, “The Israeli military is here.”

Footage streaming online showed the crew huddled together with their life jackets on as a precaution and holding their hands up as a means of trying to avoid confrontation.

“End the genocide,” Fourreau added, referring to the Israeli regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on Gaza.

The war has witnessed the regime tightening its already strict 2007-present siege of the territory, therefore, preventing entry of almost all instances of direly-needed humanitarian aid.

Direct military assaults combined with the escalated restrictions, which have been denounced as a means of “weaponizing” starvation, has so far claimed the lives of more than 59,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Handala was carrying humanitarian supplies, including baby formula, food, and medicine, amid the insufferable situation.

Last month, the Israeli military similarly hijacked a Gaza-headed aid vessel that was carrying 12 high-profile international campaigners.

Back in May too, Israeli drones had attacked a similar vessel boarded by Greta Thunberg, noted Swedish activist, and others as it was off Mata’s coastline.

Observers say such attacks show the regime’s preparedness to deploy armed violence towards denying Gaza’s Palestinians of crucial relief supplies that was also witnessed by a 2010 deadly attack on a Turkish-flagged aid vessel heading towards Gaza.

