Over 700 doctors, nurses in Italy declare hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza residents

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 700 doctors and nurses from the Tuscany region of central Italy declared on Wednesday a hunger strike, in an unprecedented protest, to show the solidarity with the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The participants denounced what they described as the “ongoing genocide against Palestinian civilians”.

According to the organizers, the strike aimed to draw Italian and international public attention to the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, pressure the Italian government and European institutions to assume their moral and humanitarian responsibilities, and take a clear stance against Israeli war crimes.

“As doctors and nurses, we are sworn to protect life, and we cannot remain silent in the face of mass slaughter taking place in full view of the world,” said one of the participating health workers, emphasizing that the hunger strike is a symbolic way to express the pain and helplessness facing the siege, starvation, and systematic killing of Gaza’s children and women.”

They noted that this initiative was within the framework of a broader campaign of popular and human rights movements across Italy, rejecting the involvement of some European countries in supporting the Israeli aggression politically and militarily.

Major Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, and Naples, have been witnessed repeated demonstrations and solidarity protests since the outbreak of the aggression.

Thousands of citizens from various backgrounds have participated in these demonstrations, demanding an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, and holding accountable those responsible for crimes committed against civilians.

